Coronavirus pandemic: UEFA postpones Champions League, Europa League final indefinitely

Image Source : @UEFA Champions League and Europa League

UEFA has formally postponed the Champions League final scheduled to be played on May 30 in Istanbul.

UEFA says no decision has been made finding a new date, amid a shutdown of European soccer due to the coronavirus pandemic that has no end in sight.

Only four teams advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals before the remaining Round of 16 games scheduled on March 17-18 were postponed.

UEFA says the Europa League final, due on May 27 in Gdansk, Poland, and the Women’s Champions League final, scheduled for May 24 in Vienna, Austria, are also postponed.

"No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates," the UEFA statement said. "The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, will analyse the options available. The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course."