Friday, June 19, 2020
     
CONMEBOL sets out new guidelines for football restart in South America

IANS
Asuncion Published on: June 19, 2020 11:07 IST
Players will be barred from spitting and must undergo temperature checks before each match under new sanitary guidelines outlined by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

The measures, which also include a ban on kissing the ball and recommendations for clubs to reduce the risk of injury to players after three months of inactivity, was sent to CONMEBOL's 10 member federations on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

CONMEBOL did not set a date for a return to the Copa Libertadores - South America's equivalent of the UEFA Champions League - or the second-tier Copa Sudamericana, however, it said football was "closer".

"We presented a protocol for training, travel and tournaments," the entity tweeted. "It is a contribution for football's return, keeping in mind everyone's health."

The Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana have been suspended since mid-March. The region's opening qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which had been scheduled for March, were also postponed indefinitely.

