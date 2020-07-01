Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Ham vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League in India: Watch WHU vs CHE live football match online

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League in India: Chelsea can strengthen their Champions League push and deepen West Ham's relegation fears when they travel across London to the Olympic Stadium. Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League, two points clear of Wolverhampton, and West Ham are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference. Chelsea are now only a point behind third-place Leicester. Brendan Rodgers' side plays at Everton after drawing both league games since the restart and was knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea. Here are the details of when and where to watch WHU vs CHE live football match online and on Television.

West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match between West Ham vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match between West Ham vs Chelsea will take place on Thursday, July 2 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match between West Ham vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match between West Ham vs Chelsea will start at 12:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League match between West Ham vs Chelsea being played?

The Premier League match between West Ham vs Chelsea will be played at London Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match between West Ham vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match between West Ham vs Chelsea will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match between West Ham vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match between West Ham vs Chelsea will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

