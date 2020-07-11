Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Live Streaming Premier League in India: Watch SHU vs CHE live football match

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Live Streaming Premier League in India: Full details on when and where to watch SHU vs CHE live football match online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Live Streaming Premier League in India: The Premier League action returns on Saturday as Chelsea continue on their pursuit for a place in the Champions League next season with their match against Sheffield United. Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League after the side registered a 3-2 win in a nail-biting finish against Crystal Palace in the previous game-week. The race for top-4 has grown intense with Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United all going guns for the final two places. Wolves, however, faced a double-heartbreak when they faced two successive losses and largely rely on other teams now. Here are the details of when and where to watch SHU vs CHE live football match online and on Television.

When is the Premier League match Sheffield United vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match Sheffield United vs Chelsea will take place on Saturday, July 11 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match Sheffield United vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match Sheffield United vs Chelsea will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League match Sheffield United vs Chelsea being played?

The Premier League match Sheffield United vs Chelsea will be played at Bramall Lane.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match Sheffield United vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match Sheffield United vs Chelsea will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match Sheffield United vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match Sheffield United vs Chelsea will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

