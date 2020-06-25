How Chelsea can help Liverpool bag historic Premier League title tonight

Image Source : GETTY Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are within touching distance of ending their 30-year-long wait, after a clinical win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. And the wait might just be over on Thursday night with their hopes pinned on Chelsea in their Premier League tie against Manchester City.

The trophy could have already been in their hands had they not been held at Goodison Park in their season-resuming Merseyside Derby against Everton. Moreover, City managed a comfortable 3-0 win against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Liverpool now stand two points away from winning their first Premier League title since 1989/90 season after the win against Palace, implying that the Reds could be crowned champions on Thursday night if Chelsea beat or hold City.

If Chelsea, who are fresh after a come-from-behind win against Aston Villa this week, fail to grab a point against Pep Guardiola's men, Liverpool's wait will continue with their hopes then pinned on July 2 clash against City at Etihad. A win, or even a draw, would mean coronation at Etihad.

A defeat would shift their hopes to home clash against Villa on July 5 or further, against Brighton at Amex Stadium.

Meanwhile, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard dismissed the idea that he has Liverpool's situation in his mind ahead of crucial tie against City.

“I have got absolutely no thought in Liverpool’s situation on this game for us, it makes no odds to us at all," he said in his press conference.

"I and we respect Liverpool and Manchester City as two fantastic teams in the last two or three seasons, they have been dominant.

"We can only look at it for what this match means to us. We want to win. We go against a great opponent and it’s the only way I see it.”

