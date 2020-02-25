Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Champions League round of 16: Watch live football match online

Image Source : GETTY Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Champions League round of 16

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Champions League round of 16: In the clash of the former champions, Chelsea will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in a bid to take a step forward to qualify for the quarters. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirmed that N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic will absent for the crucial tie at home, and so will Callum Hudson-Odoi. But Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will both be available. For the visitors, defender Niklas Sule has been ruled out but Javi Martinez has returned. The last time the two met in Champions League was in 2012 final where Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties after 1-1 till extra-time. Here are the details of when and where to watch Chelsea vs Bayern Munich live streaming football match online on SonyLIV and Sony Ten 2HD.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League:

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea vs Bayern Munich?

The UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea vs Bayern Munich will take place on Wednesday, 26 February 2020.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea vs Bayern Munich being played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea vs Bayern Munich will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea vs Bayern Munich?

The UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea vs Bayern Munich will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea vs Bayern Munich?

The UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea vs Bayern Munich will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and HD.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea vs Bayern Munich?

The UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea vs Bayern Munich will live stream on SonyLIV.