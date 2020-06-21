Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Live Streaming Premier League in India: Watch AVL vs CHE live football match online

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Live Streaming Premier League in India: Here are the details of when and where to watch AVL vs CHE live football match online and on Television.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Live Streaming Premier League in India: Chelsea will return to action for the first time in over 100 days tonight when they take on the relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the Premier League. The race for the top-4 has grown intense after Manchester United and Tottenham played out a draw, while Leicester were also held by Watford on Saturday. Aston Villa, meanwhile, would be aiming to pull off an upset to move out of the relegation zone. Chelsea received a significant boost in the transfer market earlier this week with the signing of Timo Werner, who is expected to join the club next month. Jorginho and Callum-Hudson Odoi remain the only two absentees in the Chelsea squad as they eye to strengthen their claim for a top-4 spot in the league. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Live Streaming Premier League in India on Star Sports on TV and Disney+ Hotstar online.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Chelsea will take place on Sunday, June 21 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Chelsea will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Chelsea being played?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Chelsea will be played at the Villa Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Chelsea will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Chelsea will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

