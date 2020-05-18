Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chelsea's coronavirus-recovered Hudson-Odoi arrested by Police for inviting a model to home: Report

Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi has been arrested following an early morning row with a model, as per media reports in England. Police reportedly turned up at Hudson-Odoi's home in London after a woman, whom the footballer invited to his place, called for an ambulance at around 4am on Sunday.

Hudson-Odoi broke social distancing rules put forward by the government as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic as he reportedly asked for the unnamed model to come to his house in West London and also sent a car for her.

"Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03.53hrs on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman," The Metropolitan Police was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Hudson-Odoi was one of the first athletes in England to test positive for coronavirus before the Premier League was abruptly halted in March.

He later took to social media to announce that he had recovered just days after being tested positive for the virus and is eager to get back on the pitch.

"Hi guys, as you may be aware I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I've recovered from," he had said in a video uploaded on his Twitter handle in March.

Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020

"I'm following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week.

"I hope to see everybody soon and hope to be back on the pitch very soon," he added.

