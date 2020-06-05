Chance for Liverpool to win title at Anfield after change to neutral venue plans

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Liverpool

Premier League on Saturday announced the revised fixtures for the first three rounds of the 2019/20 season when action resumes on June 17. The announcement also hinted that Liverpool could have the chance to win their first Premier League title after 30 year, at home after a change to the neutral venue plans.

Jurgen Klopp's men presently stand atop with 82 points, 25 clear of second-placed Manchester City. Hence, the Reds require a maximum of six points to claim the league title which will be the second game post restart - against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

As per the fixtures announcement, their only away league matches - Everton and Manchester City - until July 2, could be at neutral venues.

Liverpool could even have the chance to win the title against Everton on June 21 if City lose to Arsenal at home. Their next opportunity would be, given Pep Guardiola's men win against Arsenal and Burnley, against Palace on June 24 at home.

Earlier, Mark Roberts, the UK’s national football police chief, had called for moving of six high-profile matches to neutral venues to steer away fan gatherings outside the venues.

However, Liverpool had opposed the idea and issued a statement after the fixture announcement saying they had “engaged with partners from Liverpool City Council, Merseyside Police, Spirit of Shankly, Everton Football Club and Blue Union in positive discussions and are all committed to working together to restart the season safely.

“As with normal match-day arrangements, all key partners are committed to creating a comprehensive joined-up plan in line with government and public health advice which prioritises the safety and wellbeing of the local community, supporters, staff, players and the professional support services who are vital to the success of behind-closed-doors match-day operations.

“Our aim is to ensure these games are completed with the least risk to public health and without adding further strain on the NHS and other public services. Further dialogue is scheduled next week between all partners involved.”

