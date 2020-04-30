Cesc Fabregas' 95-year-old great grandmother recovers from coronavirus

Image Source : TWITTER/GETTY IMAGES Spain football Cesc Fabregas' 95-year-old great grandmother overcame the coronavirus, the footballer tweeted on Thursday.

Fabregas also lauded the doctors and nurses who he said are working tirelessly in these tough times when the entire world is reeling from the effect of the pandemic.

"She has overcome coronavirus at 95 years of age. Yesterday the report came out negative," Fabregas said in a tweet in Spanish on Wednesday.

"My great-grandmother is a superheroine but none of this would have been possible without the doctors and nurses who are giving their lives at the moment so that we all can live a little bit better during these difficult times," he added.

Ha superado el coronavirus con 95 años. ¡Ayer el test salió negativo! Mi bisabuela es una superherína, pero nada de esto sería posible sin la ayuda de todxs lxs enfermerxs y doctorxs que se están dejando la vida en cada instante para que todos/as podamos estar mejor y pic.twitter.com/vjoZMOhd3X — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 29, 2020

Fabregas' Monaco was placed at the ninth spot when the French Ligue 1 was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe recently told country's national assembly that "the 2019-20 season of professional sports, including football, will not be able to resume" before September.

"It will be possible, on sunny days, to practice an individual sporting activity outdoors, obviously respecting the rules of social distancing. It will not be possible, neither to practice sport in covered places, nor team or contact sports," he said.

