Celtic crowned Premiership champions, Hearts relegated after Scotland calls off season

Celtic has been declared Scottish champion after the country’s top soccer league was cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It is Celtic’s ninth straight title.

The Scottish Professional Football League says clubs expressed a unanimous view that there is no prospect of completing the season.

The SPFL says it has accepted their decision and is now able to pay out $8.5 million in fees “to help clubs stay afloat.”

There have been no games in the Scottish Premiership since March 13 because of the pandemic. Final season placings have been determined by points per game up to that point.

Celtic had 80 points from 30 games so has 2.66 points per game. Rangers finished second with 2.31 points per game.

Hearts has been relegated.

“The SPFL has today announced that, following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs, the Board of the SPFL has determined that the 2019/20 Premiership has been concluded with immediate effect,” the league said in a statement.

“On Friday, Premiership clubs expressed their clear and unanimous view that there was no realistic prospect of completing the outstanding fixtures from season 2019/20,” said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

“The SPFL board met this morning and in line with the express agreement of member clubs in April, the board determined that League season 2019/20 and the Premiership be brought to an end.

“This decision now enables us to pay out around £7 million ($8.5 million) in fees to help clubs stay afloat during this incredibly difficult time.”

