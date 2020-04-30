Bundesliga to wait until May 6 for restart update

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Soccer authorities had been hoping to receive the go-ahead to resume league games without fans as early as May 9.

Bundesliga will have to wait for another week to know the fate of their possible return to action after the government on Thursday delayed the decision on resumption amid COVID-19 pandemic.

While the clubs continued their hope of receiving a green signal for the restart of the 2019/20 season which has been on a suspension for two months, Chancellor Angela Merkel clarified that decision on sporting activities will be taken on May 6.

“It is absolutely necessary that we remain disciplined and stick to health guidelines,” Merkel said, while adding that the issue will be dealt with at a government meeting next week.

Merkel met with the country’s 16 state governors and warned there is still a danger that numbers of COVID-19 infections could rise if strict containment measures are relaxed too soon.

Merkel says “we have to do all we can to ensure there is no regression.”

A ban on all large gatherings through the end of August will remain.

The Bundesliga was suspended on March 13 with nine rounds remaining.

(with AP inputs)

