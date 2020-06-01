Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho reveals 'Justice for George Floyd' message as Dortmund put six past Paderborn

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho paid tribute to George Floyd as the side completed a 6-1 rout of Paderborn in the Bundesliga.

Jadon Sancho scored a hat-trick and revealed 'Justice for George Floyd' message on his t-shirt as Borussia Dortmund defeated Paderborn 6-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The German league saw various tributes for Floyd, a black man who died in a hand-cuffed state after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck in the Minneapolis city in America.

"#BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd," wrote Borussia Dortmund on their official Twitter profile as the club shared a picture of Sancho with the message.

Earlier in the day, Marcus Thuram also took a moment in apparent tribute to George Floyd after scoring in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 4-1 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday. He dropped his left knee to the ground and rested his right arm on his right thigh as he bowed his head in reflection.

Jadon Sancho scored three goals in the game as Dortmund cut Bayern's ten-point lead to seven. However, it is highly unlikely that the 'Black and Yellow' can stop the Bavarian giants from clinching another Bundesliga title.

After a goalless first half, Thorgan Hazard opened the goalscoring for Dortmund in the 54th minute. Sancho took charge soon, as he scored three minutes later to double the lead.

Achraf Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer also registered their names on the scoresheet towards the dying minutes of the game, before Sancho completed his hat-trick in extra time. For Paderborn, Uwe Hunemeier scored the sole goal with a penalty in the 72nd minute.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage