Bundesliga: Erling Haaland scores 7 goals in 3 games as Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich win

Image Source : AP Erling Haaland made it seven goals in three games

Erling Haaland made it seven goals in three games as Borussia Dortmund routed Union Berlin 5-0 on Saturday, and Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski struck again for Bayern Munich in a 3-1 win over Mainz.

Bayern went top with the victory. If Leipzig fails to beat Borussia Mönchengladbach later, Bayern will end a week as league leader for the first time since September.

Haaland took full advantage of his first start for Dortmund - following two impressive substitute appearances - scoring in the 18th and 76th minutes.

BAYERN'S BACK

Bayern is back to its old self. Since the winter break, it's now scored 12 goals in three Bundesliga games while chasing an eighth successive title.

Lewandowski got it started Saturday with a simple headed goal in the eighth minute off Benjamin Pavard's cross - his 22nd league goal this season - before Thomas Müller and Thiago extended the lead.

The one setback for Bayern was Jeremiah St. Juste's goal for Mainz at a corner just before halftime. It was the first time Bayern had conceded in a competitive match since Dec. 18.

Bayern eased off after scoring three and offered up some scoring chances which Mainz couldn't convert.

Mainz is 15th, one point above the relegation playoff spot, and has lost four straight Bundesliga games.

STORMING SANCHO

While all eyes have been on new signing Haaland, another 19-year-old Dortmund player has been racking up the goals.

Jadon Sancho scored Dortmund's opening goal in the win over Union Berlin, his 12th in 18 Bundesliga games this season. The England winger has only failed to score once in Dortmund's last nine league fixtures.

Haaland made it 2-0 in the 18th minute at a corner to continue his remarkable form.

Dortmund scored five goals for the third game in a row and, encouragingly for a team with a sometime-fragile defense, kept a clean sheet for the first time since Dec. 14.

LEVERKUSEN LACKING

Bayer Leverkusen's bid for Champions League football next season will depend on beating teams like midtable Hoffenheim, but on Saturday Leverkusen lost 2-1 after surrendering the lead.

That result makes the positions of the top four - Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund and Gladbach - more secure in the Champions League spots, especially after sixth-place Schalke drew 0-0 at Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Elsewhere, Werder Bremen stayed in the relegation playoff spot in 16th after a 2-1 loss to Augsburg. Fresh off beating Leipzig last week, Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1-1 with relegation-threatened Fortuna Düsseldorf.