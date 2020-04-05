Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bruno Alves as much a fitness freak as Ronaldo: Parma coach D'Aversa

Italian club Parma defender Bruno Alves is as much a fitness freak as Juventus star and his Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and drinks quail eggs after training, according to coach Roberto D'Aversa.

"CR7 is the emblem of the champion who got to the top through work and I am intrigued by his story," D'Aversa, former AC Milan and Sampdoria midfielder, tol Tuttosport as quoted by Goal.

"It also intrigues me because I often hear about it from Bruno Alves, one of his best friends."

Rather than reveal anecdotes, he follows the example.

"Bruno is as obsessive as Ronaldo in body care and nutrition. An example? If it is sunny, even if we are in December, Bruno goes down to his bare chest to get vitamin D.

"At the end of training he drinks quail eggs, selecting them with great attention - he discards those that float and chooses only those that are full.

"We are talking about an intact 39-year-old athlete."In fact, when he arrived at Parma, I immediately said to Dr. Tindaro, our nutritionist, that it would be difficult to change Bruno's habits."

Like Ronaldo, with whom he shares all these traits, he seems much younger than his age."Alves and Ronaldo won the Euro 2016 together.Football across the globe has been stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, and D'Aversa said he has been spending time with his children and reading books."(My kids) are different ages: 10, 12 and 4 half years. So, I alternate between football-tennis on the balcony, board games and cartoons.

"I could have done without this health emergency like everyone else, but I'm taking the opportunity to be a dad and husband full-time. And when I don't play with my kids, I read. I am a fan of sports books."