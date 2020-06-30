Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Brendon Rodgers says players protected despite rising COVID-19 cases in Leicester

Leicester City manager Brendon Rodgers stated the players remain protected in the bio-secure bubble despite rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

It is being reported in British media that local lockdown measures could be imposed in the city to curb the spread of the virus.

There remain a chance that 'The Foxes' would have to play their final few matches of the Premier League away from King Power Stadium, at a neutral venue. But, for the moment, Rodgers played down taking any such measures.

"As a football club we're very protected and we're very much still in a bubble," Rodgers said after defeat against Chelsea in the FA Cup, as per Independent.

"The players are tested twice a week. They go back home and most of them don't live in the central Leicester area.

"But you are always concerned nationally that the rates are down. We couldn't be in a better place here at the club, so obviously that gives you the confidence to continue with your work."

British PM Boris Johnson, on Monday, admitted that they are concerned about the situation in Leicester and taking 'calibrated steps' is the need of the hour.

"We are concerned about Leicester, we are concerned about any local outbreak," Johnson said during his visit to a construction site in West London, as per The Telegraph.

"I want to stress to people that we are not out of the woods yet.

"We are making these cautious, calibrated steps, we are opening as much of hospitality as we can on July 4, opening as much of the economy as we can - some things, alas, still remain closed until they can become Covid-secure. But to make all that possible we have to remain vigilant."

