Dortmund vs Bayern: Bundesliga’s box-office fixture is here! What's at stake and what's in it for you?

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Borussia Dortmund will host arch-rivals Bayern Munich in a title showdown in Bundesliga tonight.

The Bundesliga became the first major football league to return late April amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the sporting world to a standstill for over two months. In doing so, the German football league has provided a glimpse of the future of live sport – at least for the next few months.

Even as the stands remain empty, the football action has been largely successful in the Bundesliga so far, with goals galore ever since its return. Tuesday’s game in the Bundesliga is the biggest one in the league, as Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich for a potential title clash.

The rivalry, popularly called ‘Der Klassiker’, has gained significant popularity over the last few years. While Bayern have undoubtedly been the more successful of the two, Dortmund will be desperate to rewrite the script this time around. Only four points separate the two sides at the top of the table with Bayern at first – and both the sides are red hot in form as they prepare to take on each other.

Sounds juicy enough? For sure, this one is.

What’s at stake for this clash?

The Bundesliga title.

The two biggest rivals in German football, who also happen to be at loggerheads for the premier trophy – can it get any better?

‘Der Klassiker’ is a big game in world football – and when Bundesliga is the only major league taking place at the moment, the game attains even more value. There will be more neutrals – or not – tuning into the game as the young blood of Dortmund challenges the Bavarian rule in German football.

This is the league’s box-office fixture, and under present circumstances - the biggest night in the world of sports.

What’s the history of this rivalry?

Dortmund emerged as one of Bayern’s top competitors in the mid-90s, winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 1995 and 1996. However, many term the arrival of Jurgen Klopp (currently the manager of Liverpool) as the landmark moment in the considerable shift in dominance in German football.

Klopp took Dortmund to new heights, leading them to title victories in 2011 and 2012. Furthermore, Dortmund also took on Bayern in the biggest game in Europe – the Champions League final.

While Bayern Munich always based themselves on a methodical approach to football – more possession, more passes and justifiably more control, Dortmund, powered with youngsters, relied on a counter-attacking style of play. The difference in styles further intensified the rivalry during the Klopp era at Dortmund. Naturally, the rivalry has since gained international attention.

Even as results have been rather lopsided since Klopp’s departure, Dortmund have, yet again, put up a strong team with young players hungry for success. On Tuesday, they will have a chance to write another chapter in the club’s rich history.

What’s in it for you?

A host of star international footballers!

Robert Lewandowski, who is currently the top goalscorer in the league, will be hoping to steer Bayern Munich through against his former club tonight. Lewandowski has a particularly impressive record against Dortmund – scoring 16 goals against the ‘Black and Yellow’. Thomas Mueller, too, is finding his feet again after being written off by certain sections of fans and experts, having registered seven goals and 13 assists ever since Hansi Flick took over the charge at Bayern in November.

However, Dortmund draw their strength from youngsters like Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, who, apart from their exploits in the league, have also earned fame with impressive performances in Europe’s premier competition – the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund will be entering the field with a point to prove, too. Apart from the obvious hysteria surrounding the Bundesliga title race, Dortmund will also aim to make amends after being humbled 4-0 by Bayern earlier this season.

This looks fun! When and where will the game be on the broadcast?

‘Der Klassiker’ is scheduled for 10 PM IST. You can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live online on Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, you can also watch the match live on TV on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

