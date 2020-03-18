Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Blaise Matuidi becomes second Juventus player to test positive for COVID-19

Blaise Matuidi became the second Juventus player on Tuedsday to be tested positive for coronavirus after Daniele Rugani tested positive for the same last week and since then, has been in isolation.

The defending Serie A champions confirmed the news on Tuesday and said that the French international is in voluntary isolation since March 11.

"Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The player, as of Wednesday, March 11, has been in home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic," Juventus FC said in an official statement.

On Tuesday, Spain's club Valencia CF confirmed that 35 per cent of its players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

Football has been badly hit by the coronavirus.

Several leagues - La Liga, Premier League and Serie A have been suspended temporarily.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Europe as the new 'epicentre' of the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)