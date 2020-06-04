Bengaluru FC get play-off spot for AFC Cup; AIFF confirms all three continental spots

Image Source : INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE Goa FC, ATK-Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will play in the AFC competitions from India for the 2020-21 season.

Three Indian clubs - Goa FC, ATK-Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will participate in the AFC club competitions in 2021.

Goa FC have qualified for the group stages of the AFC Champions League as the winner of the league phase in Indian Super League. ATK-Mohun Bagan secured a spot in the group stage of the AFC Cup on the virtue of being winners of the I-League.

The AFC Cup play-off spot went to Bengaluru FC, who finished third in the ISL. ATK, who finished second, have now merged with Mohun Bagan who won the I-League, and hence qualify directly for the group stage.

There had been discussions on the social media on Chennaiyin FC being given the play-off spot in the AFC Cup as they finished the runners-up of the ISL. However, the AFC decided to take the league standings into account.

AFC Champions League (Group Stage) - FC Goa

AFC Cup (Group Stage) - ATK-Mohun Bagan

AFC Cup (Play-off) - Bengaluru FC

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage