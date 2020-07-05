Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Villarreal vs Barcelona Live Streaming La Liga in India: Watch VIL vs Barca live football match online

Villarreal vs Barcelona Live Streaming La Liga in India: Lionel Messi's Barcelona will take on Villarreal in the quest to stay alive in the La Liga title race. Barcelona are going through a rough patch with back to back draws against Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid. The shaky defence is hurting the defending champions there are chances for them to surrender their title to arch-rivals Real Madrid this season. The Antoine Griezmann situation at the Barcelona camp is also getting complicated. Griezmann was left out of the starting lineup for the second straight game on Tuesday when Barcelona hosted Atlético Madrid, the Frenchman's former club, in a game it needed to win to stay neck-to-neck with league leader Real Madrid. Here are the details of when and where to watch Barca vs VIL live football match online in India.

Villarreal vs Barcelona La Liga Live Streaming in India:

When is the La Liga match between Villarreal vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Villarreal vs Barcelona will take place on Monday, July 6 2020.

Where is the La Liga match between Villarreal vs Barcelona being played?

The La Liga match between Villarreal vs Barcelona will be played at the El Madrigal.

What are the timings of La Liga match between Villarreal vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Villarreal vs Barcelona will start at 01.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match between Villarreal vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Villarreal vs Barcelona will not be broadcasted on television in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga match between Villarreal vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Villarreal vs Barcelona will live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage