Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga Live Streaming in India: Watch SEV vs FCB live football match online on Facebook

Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga Live Streaming in India: After winning two back-to-back games on La Liga return next on the line for Barcelona is Sevilla, who are also enjoying their winning run. It could be the game where Barcelona manager Quique Setien might start with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez. Messi has scored in the last two games and will be the key for Barcelona in the big clash. The game is important for Barcelona as they have only two-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid. While Sevilla, who are third on the table will look to grab the points to cement their position in the top 4. Messi is also only one goal short to hit the 700th of his career. Here are the details of when and where to watch live football match streaming Barcelona vs Sevilla online and on Television.

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga Live Streaming in India

When is the La Liga match between Sevilla vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Sevilla vs Barcelona will take place on Saturday, June 19 2020.

Where is the La Liga match between Sevilla vs Barcelona being played?

The La Liga match between Sevilla vs Barcelona will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

What are the timings of La Liga match between Sevilla vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Sevilla vs Barcelona will start at 01.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match between Sevilla vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Sevilla vs Barcelona will not be broadcasted on television in India

Where can you live stream the La Liga match between Sevilla vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Sevilla vs Barcelona will live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

