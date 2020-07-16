Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga Live Streaming in India: Watch Barca vs OSA live football match online

Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga Live Streaming in India: Barcelona will face Osasuna on Thursday night to fight for the pride in La Liga. There are very slim chances of Barcelona winning the league as if Madrid had lose both their games, then only the Catalan giants have a chance to retain the title by winning their remaining matches. Barcelona will miss Antoine Griezmann as he was injured in the last game. Talisman Lionel Messi may also get the well-deserved rest in the game against Osasuna. While, Frenkie de Jong who has recovered from his injury might return to Barcelona squad in the clash. Here are the details of when and where to watch live football match BARCA vs OSA online.

Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga Live Streaming in India

When is the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Osasuna?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Osasuna will take place on Wednesday, July 17 2020.

Where is the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Osasuna being played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Osasuna will be played at the Camp Nou.

What are the timings of La Liga match between Barcelona vs Osasuna?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Osasuna will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Osasuna?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Osasuna will not be broadcasted on television in India

Where can you live stream the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Osasuna?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Osasuna will live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

