Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga Live Streaming: Watch BAR vs MAL live football match online in India

Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga Live Streaming: The Spanish League is back and the defending champions Barcelona are ready to resume their campaign against Mallorca on Saturday night. Barcelona are currently on the top of the table with a two-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid. The coronavirus break might have help Barcelona to get back into the rhythm which they were missing before the league stopped. Like past few seasons, Barcelona have relied mostly on their talisman Lionel Messi. The new-recruit Antoine Griezmann has not lived up to the expectations yet, while the return of Luis Suarez will give a huge boost to the Catalan giants. Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Quique Setien has earlier said that Suarez might not play the full match. In the Mallorca camp, all the eyes will be on the teen prodigy Takefusa Kubo who impressed everyone with his skills in the earlier tie between the two teams.

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga Live Streaming in India

When is the La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona will take place on Saturday, June 14 2020.

Where is the La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona being played?

The La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona will be played at the Iberostar Stadium.

What are the timings of La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona will start at 01.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona will not be broadcasted on television in India

Where can you live stream the La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona will live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

