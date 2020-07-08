Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona vs Espanyol, Live Streaming La Liga in India: Watch Barca vs ESP live football match online

Barcelona vs Espanyol, Live Streaming La Liga in India: Barcelona needs a home win against last-place Espanyol to stay close to leader Real Madrid, who host Alavés on Friday. Barcelona trail Madrid by four points with four rounds to go. Only a win in the city derby can keep alive Espanyol’s hope of staying in the first division for a 27th straight season. Espanyol have lost five consecutive league matches. Barcelona were lethal in their last league game against Villareal where they register 4-1 win over the hosts. Lionel Messi was star of the match with two assists while Antoine Griezmann finally got his name on the scoresheet with a chip over Villarreal goalkeeper. Here are the details of when and where to watch live football match between Barcelona and Espanyol live online in India.

Barcelona vs Espanyol Live Streaming La Liga in India:

When is the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Espanyol?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Espanyol will take place on Thursday, July 9 2020.

Where is the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Espanyol being played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Espanyol will be played at the Camp Nou.

What are the timings of La Liga match between Barcelona vs Espanyol?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Espanyol will start at 01.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Espanyol?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Espanyol will not be broadcasted on television in India

Where can you live stream the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Espanyol?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Espanyol will live stream on La Liga Facebook Watch.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage