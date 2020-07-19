Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aubameyang 'pretty convinced' on staying at Arsenal, says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta feels captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is convinced that club is moving in the right direction and could sign a contract extension in the near future.

Aubameyang has been linked with several clubs in recent times, including Spanish giants Barcelona, as his contract with Arsenal expires in June 2021.

Aubameyang scored a brace to help Arsenal get the better of Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday and Arteta stated the result means club is moving in the right direction and the Gabon striker understands that.

"The way I look at him when I speak with him (Aubameyang), he sounds pretty convinced. But obviously, if he can see that success and the direction we are taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it yes," Arteta told reporters after win over City, as per ESPN.

Courtesy of this massive win, Arsenal have now reached the FA Cup final a record 21 times. With 13 titles, they are also the most illustrious team in the history of the competition.

The win also ends seven successive defeats for Arsenal against City, including a 3-0 away defeat at the resumption of the Premier League last month.

Arteta's side now face either Manchester United or Chelsea in the final, who play their semi-final on Sunday at Wembley.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage