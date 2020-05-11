Image Source : GETTY IMAGES You are always tempted little bit more by a player like him: Wenger on Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gave his opinion on the much-talked-about Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo G.O.A.T battle. During a Question and Answer session with beIN SPORTS last year, a fan asked Wenger, "If Messi and Ronaldo retired right now, who would you say is the best player in the world?

Wenger, who is currently FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, decided not to chose one of them and explains the individual qualities of both Messi and Ronaldo.

"I would say that they are so good that it's difficult to choose -- in 10 footballers of the year, it's five and five, so that shows they are really on the same level," he told beIN Sports at the time.

The 70-year-old said that Messi is more creative player than Ronaldo, as he rates the Portuguese as more of a finisher.

"Artistically, Messi is as well a guy who can give the final ball, so he's maybe more a creative player than Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo is more a finisher, better in the air, more athletic, and Messi is the more artistic.

"So, basically, you are always tempted a little bit more by a player like Messi."

Wenger tried to sign both Ronaldo & Messi for Arsenal!



We only found this out because @SaucyyPepe wanted to #AskArsene which he thought was the best player! #beINWenger pic.twitter.com/sOeFewhvQc — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 9, 2019

Recently, Wenger also claimed that players like Ronaldo and Messi will not stop coming.

"These players are now getting to an end -- Ronaldo and Messi. It's now about the next generation and the next generation may be French," he told TalkSPORT.

He chose French star Kylian Mbappe as the heir to Messi and Ronaldo's throne. While he also named Messi old teammate Neymar as one of the future stars.

"At the moment, the leader could be Mbappe. Of course Neymar, we know. But England, I believe, has a good chance. Now they are doing very well at youth level.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage