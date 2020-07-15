Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League in India: Watch ARS v LIV live football match online

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League in India: Liverpool needs to win all three remaining games, starting against Arsenal, to collect a Premier League record 102 points and overhaul Manchester City's 100-point overhaul from 2017-18. Ninth-place Arsenal needs a win to avoid dropping out of the pursuit of Europa League places. Tottenham, who moved above Arsenal into eighth by winning Sunday's north London derby, play at Newcastle. Defence has been the main worry for Arsenal this season with poor performances from David Luis and Mustafi. Meanwhile, Liverpool will miss their captain Jordan Henderson as he got injured in the last match. Here are the details of when and where to watch ARS vs LIV live football match online and on Television.

Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will take place on Thursday, July 16 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will start at 12:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool being played?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played at Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

