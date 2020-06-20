Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Brighton vs Arsenal, Live Streaming Premier League in India: Watch BRI vs ARS live football match online

Brighton vs Arsenal, Live Streaming Premier League in India: After losing their first game on Premier League return against Manchester City, the next task for Arsenal is facing Brighton on Saturday. The Gunner lost 0-3 against CIty with David Luiz receiving a red card. Arsenal were miserable in defense against City and Mikel Arteta need to find the solution before its too late as Arsenal are 9th on the points table and have an outside chance to finish top 4. The head coach also exuded confidence that Arsenal can put together a strong end to the season. "We have a lot of rocks at the moment in our way. Last night we had a few more but I am more convinced than ever. "We had something against us and that is time. In football, time is difficult to buy and patience is a little bit difficult to do. But I am convinced because I've seen it with my eyes on a daily basis, a process that takes time and time and time," he said. Here are the details of when and where to watch Brighton and Arsenal live streaming Premier League online and on Television.

Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match between Brighton vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Brighton vs Arsenal will take place on Saturday, June 20 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match between Brighton vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Brighton vs Arsenal will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League match between Brighton vs Arsenal being played?

The Premier League match between Brighton vs Arsenal will be played at the Falmer Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match between Brighton vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Brighton vs Arsenal will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match between Brighton vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Brighton vs Arsenal will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage