Arsenal star 'tested positive for COVID-19' before Premier League restart, now fine: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES An Arsenal player tested positive for coronavirus before the restart of the Premier League and two other players also came in contact with him.

An Arsenal player tested positive for Covid-19 before their first match of the revamped calendar against Manchester City last week, according to media reports in England.

Apart from the unnamed player, two other players who were in close contact with him, had to go under mandatory quarantine leading up to the match against City on June 17.

According to Goal.com, the three senior stars missed three training sessions. But following the next round of testing on Monday, his results came out as negative and all three were allowed to rejoin the team for their match on Wednesday.

Arsenal ended up losing 0-3 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium to get off to a poor start after resumption of the league. Following the drubbing, defender David Luiz admitted his mistakes cost them the game.

"It's not the team's fault, it was my fault," he told Sky Sports, adding, "I think the team did well, especially with 10 men, the coach is amazing, the players did amazing, it's just my fault.

"I took the decision to play, I should have taken another decision in the last two months, but I didn't. It was all about my contract, whether I stay or not. I have 14 days to be here, and that's it. Today was my fault.

"I don't want to use it as an alibi or an excuse, but it's my fault and that's it."

Arsenal continued their poor form in the league following their defeat at the hands of City as they lost to Brighton 1-2 on Saturday.

