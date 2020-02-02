Sunday, February 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
Arvind Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Football News
  5. Arsenal held 0-0 by Burnley, sit 10th in Premier League

Arsenal held 0-0 by Burnley, sit 10th in Premier League

Arsenal remains without a victory in the league since New Year's Day.

AP AP
London Published on: February 02, 2020 22:18 IST
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right, and Burnley's
Image Source : AP

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right, and Burnley's Ben Mee battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley

Arsenal was held to a 0-0 draw at Burnley on Sunday, leaving Mikel Arteta's side 10 points from the Champions League places in 10th place in the Premier League.

Arsenal remains without a victory in the league since New Year's Day.

The north London visitors came close to conceding in the 77th minute when Jay Rodriguez struck the underside of the bar from close range before the ball bounced down on the line.

Rodriguez, James Tarkowski and Jeff Hendrick had already seen opportunities to put their side in front.

Arsenal is only ahead of Burnley due to a superior goal difference.

Write a comment

Budget 2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News