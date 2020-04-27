Arjen Robben expresses desire to come out of retirement

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Robben stated he didn't miss going out on the field initially, however, thoughts of playing football again has crossed his mind many-a-times recently.

Former Netherlands and Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has expressed his desire to come out of retirement and 'play a little again' just one year after calling time on his illustrious career.

"In the beginning I didn't miss football at all," Robben said during a podcast hosted by Bayern Munich.

"But then there was a phase when it tickled again and I had thoughts such as 'hey, maybe I would like to play a little again'.

"From time to time I still have this feeling. With this virus, it is a very strange time for everyone and when football returns, then now! But maybe it always stays a bit in there. I'm just an athlete," he added.

Robben spent 19 years on the pitch, playing for top European clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayen Munich.

His spell is Germany was the most successful one as in 10 years he won the Bundesliga title eight times with the Bavarian giants. He also lifted the German Cup five times and UEFA Champions League once.

Robben put on the orange jersey of Netherlands 96 times, scoring 37 goals in the process. He was also part of the Dutch team that lost to Spain in 2010 World Cup final in South Africa.

