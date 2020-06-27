Alex Ferguson contacted us to say congratulations on winning Premier League title: Kenny Dalglish

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kenny Dalglish said that Manchester United's legendary former boss Alex Ferguson congratulated him on Liverpool winning the league title.

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish said that he received a congratulatory message from Manchester United's former manager Alex Ferguson when the club won their first Premier League title. The pair shared a rivalry when they were on the touchline for the two clubs and it was Ferguson who famously said that his greatest achievement was knocking Liverpool off their perch.

"He has contacted us to say congratulations - you are not at war!" Dalglish was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"There is competition between all the old foes, but at the end of the year you send a letter of congratulations to say well done.

"That continues and it is a great compliment. You may be rivals but to have the intelligence so that you are magnanimous enough to send in a letter saying congratulations.

"The people who you've been competing with all your life in football, they would wish it was themselves who won, it but they are proud to pay homage to other people as well."

Liverpool's first top flight title in 30 years was sealed when Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1 on Friday. They have thus an insurmountable 23-point lead over City and with seven games still remaining in the season, this is the earliest any team has won the title.

