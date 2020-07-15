AIFF opens Indian club licensing system for 2020-21 season

Image Source : AIFF Clubs will have to confirm their intention to undergo the Indian club licensing process for the 2020-21 season by submitting the signed copy of the club licensing agreement on or before July 24.

The club licensing administration of All India Football Federation (AIFF) has distributed the Club Licensing Application Pack (CLAP) to all the clubs who are eligible to undergo the Indian club licensing process for the 2020-21 season.

Clubs will have to confirm their intention to undergo the Indian club licensing process for the 2020-21 season by submitting the signed copy of the club licensing agreement on or before July 24, said AIFF in a statement.

The AIFF had earlier announced that it had decided that the deadline for clubs and academies to submit their application form along with the prescribed fee for AIFF academy accreditation for the 2020-21 season is July 15.

AIFF had said that the decision was taken after closely monitoring the situation in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic and in line with public health precautions and associated lockdowns adopted by the central and state governments in the country.

In the interest of applicants who have submitted the application form and prescribed fee within the above-mentioned timeline, the deadline for fulfilment of all formalities and completion of submissions for the AIFF academy accreditation 2020-21 has been extended to August 15, AIFF further announced.

"We are cognizant that the COVID-19 situation is still developing and will continue to follow government advice to keep the situation under review. We will explore different options for completing the accreditation process when the conditions allow," AIFF said.

