AIFF backs FIFA's decision to postpone U-17 Women's World Cup

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Local Organising Committee (LOC) have supported the decision by FIFA to postpone FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup scheduled to be held in India in November this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, AIFF said they and LOC agree that the decision by FIFA has been made with the highest regard for public health, and the participating teams, host cities, staff and visiting fans, and keeps the best interests of everyone in mind.

"We were, of course, looking forward to hosting the tournament in November this year, but at the same time, we are mindful of all those around the world and in our country potentially impacted by our decisions," the statement read.

AIFF and LOC Statement on the postponement of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020

"For us at the moment, the primary concern is the health and wellbeing of every stakeholder involved in the tournament. We don't want to take any risk that is detrimental to our community before it is clear that there is no threat to people's health due to this pandemic.

"The LOC and AIFF will work with FIFA to determine the most suitable dates for the tournament. We look forward to hosting a successful tournament in the near future," the statement added.

The U-17 World Cup was scheduled to be held at five venues in India from November 2-21. However, FIFA has now said that it will identify new dates for the tournament in the near future.

Sporting activities across the world have come to a grinding halt due to COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 58,000 lives so far. In India, close to 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported so far while 68 people have lost their lives.