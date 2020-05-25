Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks up calf injury in training

Hotshot former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Monday picked up a problem in his calf during training, his club AC Milan have said.

As per a BBC report, the latest injury to the 39-year-old could be career-threatening but Milan told BBC Sport he will have tests on Tuesday.

"We will know the entity of the problem (then)," said a statement.

Ibrahimovic went back to Sweden after Serie A was halted abruptly by coronavirus only to return ahead of the proposed resumption of Serie A.

Ibrahimovic scored four goals in 10 matches for Milan before the season was halted and his team currently sit at seventh spot in the league with 36 points in 26 outings.

The former Manchester United striker rejoined Milan on a six-month deal in December.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has set the date of commencement for the start of 2020-21 season as September 1, adding that the current Serie A season will have to be completed by August 20.

FIGC has already suspended all its competitions, including Serie A, until June 14 amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It had been hoped that Serie A would resume on June 13. However, the authorities declared recently that the league will now not be able to restart until June 15 at the earliest.

