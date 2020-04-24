Coronavirus sees 2019-20 Dutch season cancelled with leaders Ajax denied title

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ajax will automatically take the spot in the group stage for next season's Champions League

Table-toppers Ajax were denied the 2019/20 Eredivisie title after COVID-19 pandemic put a premature end to the season, as confirmed by the Dutch FA (KNVB) following a meeting with all the clubs on Friday.

Ajax were in fact level on points with AZ Alkmaar with nine rounds of matches yet to go, but ahead in terms of goal difference. However, both the teams will qualify for the next season's UEFA Champions League. While Ajax will automatically take the spot in the group stage, AZ will have to play the preliminary round stage. Meanwhile, third-placed Feyenoord Rotterdam will compete in Europa League and PSV Eindhoven, who are fourth, and Willem II Tilburg in fifth, will play in the preliminary rounds.

The season was declared over two days back when the government extended a ban on public events until September 1 in a bid to counter the rising spread of coronavirus in the country which has already claimed the lives of 4000 people.

“In these times, under these circumstances it is not appropriate to speak of a championship, therefore we only confirm the placing of the clubs as per the last standings,” the KNVB said in a statement.

It was also decided that there will be no relegation or promotion from this season.

