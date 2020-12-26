'#ZincUpForDeano': Australian players pay tribute to Dean Jones at Boxing Day Test against India

Image Source : @CRICKET.COM.AU Australian players pay tribute to Dean Jones

Australian cricket team paid tribute to late Dean Jones in a unique manner during the Boxing Day Test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Jones, who played 52 Test matches and 164 One-day Internationals, scoring over 9,600 international runs, had passed away in September, at the age of 59.

Paying a tribute to the former Australian cricketer, the Australian players applied zinc on their lips and cheek, one recognised with Jones.

Fans, who arrived at the MCG on Saturday morning, were urged by Cricket Australia "to Zinc Up for Deano as a tribute to a cricket icon."

A huge commemoration will be held at tea break for Jones while a bay of seats will remain covered through the second Test between India and Australia with a banner paying tribute to the cricketer.

“I hope Saturday is a big celebration. That’s the way we are looking at it,” Jane, Jones' wife, told The Age.

“The fact that we were only allowed to have 10 people (at his memorial service) in the middle of COVID, we were very alone.

“It will be nice for some of the public to be a part of it. The girls are thrilled to do something.”