Zimbabwe without three key players for South Africa warm-up clash ahead of WTC Final

Zimbabwe confirmed their 15-member squad for the warm-up clash against South Africa, starting Tuesday, June 3, in Sussex. Zimbabwe stayed back in England after their historic Test match against the hosts to help South Africa with their preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final as the two teams will be involved in a four-day game, however, the former will be without three of their stars including, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

While Muzarabani is in India with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the playoffs, Raza is prepping for the Major League Cricket (MLC) and Ngarava has been given the rest, however, Brian Bennett has been retained in the side, who smashed a century at Trent Bridge against England.

"The team includes Brian Bennett, the 21-year-old opening batter who grabbed headlines with a record-breaking performance against England, registering Zimbabwe’s fastest-ever century in Test cricket," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement. "However, the team will be without three regulars – all-rounder Sikandar Raza and the pace duo of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava – who are unavailable for this match.

"Their places have been filled by Tanunurwa Makoni, Vincent Masekesa and Alex Falao, all rewarded for their impressive domestic and international form," the Zimbabwe Cricket statement further added.

The game will not only help South Africa to get into red-ball preparations, with a week to go for the WTC Final against Australia and also be a precursor for the two-match Test series between the two nations, following the summit clash. With all the players returning from the IPL for South Africa, the Proteas will likely field the full-strength side to fine-tune their final preparations for the clash.

Zimbabwe's squad for four-day warm-up game: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Alex Falao, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tanunurwa Makoni, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams