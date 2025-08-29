Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Where to watch ZIM vs SL live on TV and stream online in India? Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka for a two-match ODI and three-match T20I series, starting August 29. All the matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club. The series will help Sri Lanka build momentum ahead of the Asia Cup.

Harare:

Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series starting Friday, August 29, at the Harare Sports Club. The series marks Sri Lanka’s return to international action in the 50-over format following home successes, while Zimbabwe looks to capitalise on familiar conditions to challenge their more experienced visitors.

Sri Lanka, riding high after back-to-back series wins over Australia and Bangladesh at home, will aim to maintain their momentum in foreign conditions. The visitors have shown renewed stability in their ODI unit, with key players stepping up consistently. Though the conditions in Harare may differ from Colombo or Dhaka, Sri Lanka’s confidence will likely remain intact.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe enters the series after a patchy run in the format, having lost seven of their last ten completed ODIs. Still, their most recent outing, a 2-1 series victory over Ireland earlier this year, offers a timely boost. The addition of veteran Brendan Taylor will also help the team significantly.

The two teams last met in January 2024 in Colombo, where Sri Lanka emerged victorious 2-0 in a rain-affected series. Zimbabwe will be eager to flip the script this time on home turf.

Harare Sports Club, known for its even pitch and fair contests between bat and ball, will host all three matches.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - Match and Broadcast details

When is the first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka?

The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be played on Friday, August 29.

Where will the first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka be held?

The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will take place at Harare Sports Club.

At what time will the first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka begin?

The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will begin at 1 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in India?

The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will not be broadcast live in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in India?

The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.