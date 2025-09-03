Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live: When and where to watch ZIM vs SL T20I series on TV and streaming in India? Zimbabwe will be up against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 series in Harare, starting Wednesday, September 3. The series will serve as a perfect run-up to the Asia Cup for Sri Lanka, who will have the momentum with them from the 2-0 ODI series victory.

Harare:

Zimbabwe have been playing a lot of cricket of late and even though the results haven't gone their way, by the way of performances, especially in T20 cricket, they have shown that they belong at this level and now will be gearing up to give Sri Lanka a tough competition. Zimbabwe have added two of their veterans, Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams, to the T20 setup and will hope that their presence makes their batting stronger and will be able to challenge Sri Lanka, who haven't been at their best in the format recently.

For Sri Lanka, who will be without Wanindu Hasaranga for the series, these three matches will be a great way to get used to the T20 format and get a couple of wins under their belt, leading into the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka have players who can make a difference in the T20 format, but are yet to fire collectively of late. The top five of Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and skipper Charith Asalanka, however, does look a frightening one and even if some of them fire together, they have the ability to take an opposition on a ride.

When and where to watch ZIM vs SL T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will kick off at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, September 3, at 5 PM IST. All three matches will take place at the same venue, with the remaining two games scheduled for September 6 and 7. Unfortunately, the ZIM vs SL series will not have a live telecast on TV in India, however, all three matches can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana