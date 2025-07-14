Zimbabwe vs New Zealand vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch T20 Tri-series live on TV and streaming? Zimbabwe will host South Africa and New Zealand for a T20I tri-series, starting in Harare on July 14. While South Africa have chosen a young squad resting their regular white-ball players, New Zealand and Zimbabwe have gone with their full-strength sides and promises to be an exciting series.

Harare:

Tri-series have increasingly become rare in today's times, especially in men's cricket but it seems like New Zealand and South Africa are determined to bring the format back. The two teams, who have found themselves on the wrong end of results in ICC knockouts more often than not, were involved in an ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan before the Champions Trophy and now will be part of the T20 tri-nations series featuring Zimbabwe, set to kick off on Monday, July 14 in Harare. Both teams also ended their respective ICC trophy droughts with the World Test Championship title, so they have much more common and are likely to be the two teams in the final on Saturday, July 26.

Zimbabwe have gotten regular games against big teams this year in order to improve their skillsets and compete better against the best of the world. Their last T20 assignment was against Ireland in February and they won that series. However, South Africa and New Zealand will challenge them, despite some of their star players returning in skipper Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava and Brian Bennett.

South Africa, like in the Test matches, chose to throw in the younger lot with the likes of Dewald Brevis, Andile Simelane and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, while having one eye on the next year's T20 World Cup. New Zealand's squad looks the strongest with most of their first-choice players available, led by skipper Mitchell Santner. This will also be the first occasion of Rob Walter coming up against Shukri Conrad, in his first assignment as the head coach of New Zealand. The Blacks Caps will start as favourites but this young Proteas side can't be taken lightly.

When and where to watch ZIM vs NZ vs SA T20I tri-series on TV and OTT in India?

The seven-match tri-series between Zimbabwe, New Zealand and South Africa will kick off in Harare on Monday, July 14 at 4:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for July 16, 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26, with all games at the same venue with the identical start time. The Zimbabwe T20 tri-series will, unfortunately, not have a live broadcast on TV in India, but all the matches can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

South Africa: Rassie van der Dussen (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane