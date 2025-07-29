Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Test Series: Schedule, squads, live streaming and all you need to know Zimbabwe's packed calendar in Tests is set to end with the two-match series against New Zealand. The first Test is set to be played from July 30 and both matches are scheduled to take place at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Here's all you need to know about the series:

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

Zimbabwe's packed calendar in the longest format of the game is set to end with the Test series against New Zealand. They have played eight Tests against five different opponents in the last seven months, seeking to make progress in the format significantly. Even though they have won only one Test and drawn one while losing the other six, they have played some exceptional cricket and have been impressive on occasions.

New Zealand are their sixth opponent in the format, and they would be keen to put up a fight against the almost full-strength Kiwi line-up, led by Tom Latham. With Sikandar Raza returning, the hosts' batting must have got the much-needed boost, even as all eyes will be on Sean Williams, who has been in great form in the format.

As for New Zealand, they will miss Kane Williamso,n who will be busy playing in The Hundred for the London Spirit. With this series not the part of the World Test Championship (WTC), the Kiwis have decided to test their bench strength to some extent while retaining the core of the Test team.

Here's all you need to know about the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Test series:

Squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Ben Curran, Tanunurwa Makoni, Nick Welch, Brian Bennett, Roy Kaia, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Vincent Masakesa, Clive Madande, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Wellington Masakadza, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry

Schedule and Venues

1st Test - July 30 to August 3 (1:30 PM IST)

2nd Test - August 7 to August 11 (1:30 PM IST)

Both Test matches will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Live Telecast and streaming

There is no live telecast of the ZIM vs NZ Test series in India. However, the live streaming of both Test matches will be available on Fancode.