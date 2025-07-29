Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Live: When and where to watch ZIM vs NZ Test series live on TV and streaming? Zimbabwe will take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series, starting in Bulawayo on Wednesday, July 30. The series will be a culmination of a long Test season for Zimbabwe. It won't be easy, but Zimbabwe would want to win some games now, even though it won't be easy.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

Zimbabwe will finish their long year of playing Test cricket against several opponents with a two-match series in chilly Bulawayo, starting Wednesday, July 30. The opposition is New Zealand, who beat India in their last away assignment and will be out for some blood before the start of the new cycle. The Black Caps will be missing a couple of their key players in skipper Tom Latham and all-rounder Glenn Phillips, at least for the first Test but have quality backups in players like Henry Nicholls and Michael Bracewell.

Four of New Zealand's Test players, including Kane Williamson and stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner, are part of the Hundred as well, which begins on August 5. While Williamson decided to skip the Test series, all others might miss a game or two (including Rachin Ravindra). For Zimbabwe, the only thing that should be on their mind is win. It hasn't been a great home season for Zimbabwe. Challenging New Zealand, even making them fight hard, would be a huge achievement for the hosts, looking at the recent results.

When and where to watch ZIM vs NZ Test series on TV and OTT in India?

The two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand will kick off in Bulawayo on Wednesday, July 30, at 1:30 PM IST, with the remaining match scheduled to take place at the same venue from August 7-11. The ZIM vs NZ Test series will, unfortunately, not have a live broadcast on TV in India, but both matches can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams

New Zealand: Tom Latham (ruled out of first Test), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Will Young, Glenn Phillips (ruled out of first Test)