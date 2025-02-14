Zimbabwe vs Ireland ODI series Live: When and where to watch ZIM vs IRE live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ZIMCRICKET X Zimbabwe will aim to come back in the three-match ODI series against Ireland set to begin on Friday, February 14 in Harare

In the last 10 matches Zimbabwe have played, they won only two but both were T20Is, one each against Pakistan and Afghanistan. Zimbabwe haven't won much recently and the loss in the one-off Test last week would have hit them hard considering they had taken a slim lead in the first innings but it all went to dust in the second batting and bowling innings. Since Zimbabwe and neither Ireland had any part to play in the ICC ODI tournaments recently, the only possible opportunity they will have will be in the 2027 Cricket World Cup, hence the context is also very little.

But can Zimbabwe start thinking about that tournament from now only? It's difficult since their mainstay, talismanic all-rounder Sikandar Raza will be 40 by then and even though they are one of the co-hosts, Zimbabwe's form in the 50-over format hasn't been that great. Raza and skipper Craig Erwine's return will bolster the squad but Ireland will again start as favourites. Ireland won the three-match series more than a year ago 2-0 and having won the Test match, the visitors will fancy their chance in the ODIs as well.

When and where to watch ZIM vs IRE ODI series live on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Ireland will kick off on Friday, February 14 at 1 PM IST in Harare with the remaining two games set to take place on February 16 and 18. Unfortunately, the ZIM vs IRE series will not have a live broadcast on TV in India but all three matches can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ben Curran, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Nyasha Mayavo, Johnathan Campbell, Tinotenda Maposa

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Morgan Topping, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young