AFG vs ZIM | Zimbabwe thrash Afghanistan by 10 wickets as fans witness another two-day Test

Just days after India's two-day finish against England in Ahmedabad, Zimbabwe stunned Afghanistan by 10 wickets in just under two days in the first Test match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sean Williams became the third Zimbabwean Test captain to score a century in Asia after Tatenda Taibu and Craig Ervine. Williams scored 105 off 174 balls, his third century in Test cricket, as his team put up 250 runs in reply to Afghanistan's 131 all out in the first innings.

Afghanistan spinner Amir Hamza, meanwhile took six wickets as Zimbabwe ended their innings with a lead of 119 runs. In reply, the Afghanistan side was bundled out for 135 in their second innings, giving Zimbabwe a partly 17-run target to overcome.

This is the first time since 1889 when two consecutive Tests have wrapped up in two days. Last week, India thrashed England by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to go 2-1 up in the four-Test series.

"It was a fantastic team performance. I was really happy with my seam bowlers. Obviously, it was a difficult wicket to bat on, but these challenges come in Test cricket. If we take them head on, we'll succeed. Test cricket can swing in a couple of games.

"In this game, the senior players came to the party, which is what I want. The younger guys will learn from it. (Partnership with Raza) He took the role of being more aggressive than I did. I had to deal with a bit more spin than him. I was just happy to see the senior players stand up," Man of the Match Sean Williams said at the presentation ceremony.