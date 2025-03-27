Zimbabwe set to host South Africa, New Zealand for T20I and Test series in June 2025 Zimbabwe Cricket is all set to host New Zealand and South Africa for Tests and T20I tri-series in June 2025. The board's managing director took centre stage and talked about how big of a moment the hosting of the series is for the board.

Zimbabwe Cricket is all set to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series from June 2025. In what seems to be a huge moment for Zimbabwe Cricket, the board is ecstatic over getting the opportunity to host two powerhouses of international cricket in South Africa and New Zealand.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe will play South Africa in a two-game Test series in June. The two matches will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, with the first Test of the series being played from June 28 to July 2 and the second Test being played from July 6 to 10.

After the conclusion of the Test series, New Zealand will be joining South Africa and host Zimbabwe for a T20I tri-nation series. The first T20I is scheduled to be held on July 14 with Zimbabwe taking on South Africa. Subsequently, the Black Caps will take on July 16 before they take on Zimbabwe on July 18.

Furthermore, the hosts will lock horns against South Africa on July 20, with the Proteas taking on New Zealand on July 22, Zimbabwe taking on the Black Caps on July 24, and the final scheduled to be played on July 26.

It is worth noting that after the conclusion of the tri-series, New Zealand will also take on Zimbabwe in a Test series from July 30 as well. Speaking of hosting big teams like New Zealand and South Africa, the managing director of Zimbabwe Cricket, Givemore Makoni, took centre stage and talked about how the upcoming series is their biggest-ever international home season.

“This is the biggest international home season we have had in years, and it is an incredible opportunity for our players to test themselves against two of the world’s cricketing powerhouses,” Makoni was quoted as saying by zimcricket.org.

“Hosting South Africa and New Zealand for both Test cricket and an exciting T20I tri-series is a fantastic development for the growth of the game in Zimbabwe. We are looking forward to welcoming the teams and putting on a great spectacle for our passionate cricket fans," he added.