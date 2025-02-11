Tuesday, February 11, 2025
     
Zimbabwe's 11-year winless streak in home Tests continues as Ireland secure comeback victory in Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's continuous winless record at home extended to 11 years, four months and 27 days as Ireland achieved their third consecutive Test win. Zimbabwe eked out a slender 7-run lead in the first innings but Ireland outbowled and outbatted them the second time around in the last couple of days.

Published : Feb 11, 2025
Ireland became the first team in history to register three consecutive wins within the first 10 Tests they played as what they say about London buses... Andy Balbirnie and Co had to wait for their first Test win for eight matches and now they have won three in a row as they came from behind to clinch the one-off clash against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo riding on the spin twins Andy McBrine and Matthew Humphreys' show with both bat and ball. Zimbabwe now haven't won a Test match at home since 2013 as the winless streak now is in its 12th year.

 

