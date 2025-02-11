Zimbabwe's 11-year winless streak in home Tests continues as Ireland secure comeback victory in Bulawayo

Follow us on Image Source : ZIMBABWE CRICKET X Zimbabwe's poor home record in Tests continued as Ireland rode on spin twins Andy McBrine and Matthew Humphreys to knock over the hosts

Ireland became the first team in history to register three consecutive wins within the first 10 Tests they played as what they say about London buses... Andy Balbirnie and Co had to wait for their first Test win for eight matches and now they have won three in a row as they came from behind to clinch the one-off clash against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo riding on the spin twins Andy McBrine and Matthew Humphreys' show with both bat and ball. Zimbabwe now haven't won a Test match at home since 2013 as the winless streak now is in its 12th year.