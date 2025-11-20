Zimbabwe register biggest win against full-member nation, beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs Zimbabwe bowled Sri Lanka out for 95 to register their biggest T20I win against a full-member nation.

New Delhi:

Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka in the ongoing tri-series in Pakistan with a record 67-run win at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The Chevrons have registered their biggest win (in terms of runs) against a full-member nation.

Brian Bennett, captain Sikandar Raza and pacer Brad Evans starred in their roles in the victory. Bennett scored a well-measured 49 from 42 balls, while Raza made a 32-ball 47 as Zimbabwe put up 162/8 batting first. Ryan Burl and Tashinga Musekiwa played a bit of their cameos, with the former making 18 from 11 balls, while Musekiwa scored 11 from seven deliveries.

Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets as he was the pick of the bowlers with his 3/32. Eshan Malinga also took a couple, while Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera scalped one each.

In reply, Sri Lanka fell flat and were bowled out for just 95 in 20 overs, losing their last wicket off the final ball. Stand-in captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored for the team with his 34 from 25 balls, as nine players ended up in single digits.

Evans starred with the ball, picking up three wickets for 9 in his four overs. Richard Ngarava picked up two wickets for 15 in his four overs. Meanwhile, Tinotenda Maposa, Raza, Graeme Cremer and Ryan Burl picked a wicket each.

Zimbabwe's biggest wins against a full-member nation in T20Is:

1 - 67-run win over Sri Lanka

2 - 31-run win over Bangladesh

3 - 31-run win over Ireland

4 - 26-run win over West Indies

5 - 23-run win over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara

Zimbabwe's Playing XI:

Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Graeme Cremer