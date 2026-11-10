Zimbabwe become first team to register major feat in Test cricket history in clash against Afghanistan

New Delhi:

Zimbabwe entered the record books after becoming the first team in the history of Test cricket to cross the 500-run mark in both innings of a match. The landmark came during their drawn opening Test against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Monday, with the visitors producing a remarkable batting display to keep the contest alive until the final day.

Having posted 504 in their first innings, Zimbabwe followed it up with an imposing 523/5 in the second, leaving Afghanistan without an opportunity to force a result. The match concluded in a draw, setting up an intriguing second Test between the sides, which begins on November 13 at the same venue.

Craig Ervine sets new record

Meanwhile, Captain Craig Ervine was at the centre of Zimbabwe's second-innings effort, producing an unbeaten 206. At 41 years and 82 days, he also secured a place in Test cricket's history books as the third-oldest player to register a double century. Only South Africa's Eric Rowan and England’s Jack Hobbs have achieved the feat at a greater age.

When it comes to the match, Day 5 began with Zimbabwe at 164/3, still trailing Afghanistan by 10 runs on the overall first-innings comparison. Brian Bennett then provided valuable support to Ervine before departing after reaching his half-century.

Debutant Antum Naqvi carried the momentum forward, scoring 61 in a partnership worth 140 runs with Ervine. His dismissal, off Abdul Malik, brought Wessly Madhevere to the middle, but Afghanistan found no further breakthrough. The two batters completely dominated the closing stages, adding an unbeaten 208 runs for the sixth wicket. It became Zimbabwe's highest-ever partnership for that wicket in Test cricket.

Century for Madhevere

Madhevere finished on 100 not out, recording his maiden Test century, while Ervine remained unbeaten at the other end. Their substantial stand took Zimbabwe past another historic milestone as Afghanistan's bowling attack struggled to make an impact on a surface that offered considerable assistance to batters.

With the opening encounter producing no winner, attention now shifts to the second and final Test, scheduled for November 13-17 in Sharjah. Both teams will have another opportunity to secure the series in the concluding match.

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