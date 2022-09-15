T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe announces squad; Craig Ervine to lead, Blessing Muzarabani declared fit

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Craig Ervine will lead Zimbabwe in the World Cup.

Zimbabwe anounced its squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, and it will be Ervine Craig who will lead the team in the tournament. "Craig Ervine, sidelined by hamstring niggles since early August, is now fit and returns to captain the side," said Zimbabwe Cricket in a statement.

The board also named 5 non-travelling reserves.

"The squad of 15 aside, Zimbabwe have named Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Victor Nyauchi and Tanaka Chivanga as the non-travelling reserves."

In a much-needed boast in their bowling department, Blessing will be making his return to side after not playing a game vs Australia. Also making their returns from injuries will be Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza and Milton Shumba.

"Blessing Muzarabani, who was part of the side that recently toured Australia for a one-day international series but did not play a single game, is now fit enough to spearhead the team’s bowling attack again. Zimbabwe also received a timely boost with Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza and Milton Shumba recovering from collarbone fracture, shoulder tendon and quadricep injuries respectively to make the squad," the statement added.

Zimbabwe's Squad

Ervine Craig (captain), Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Masakadza Wellington, Munyonga Tony, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Williams Sean

Zimbabwe will take on Sri Lanka and Namibia in warm-up matches before their World Cup begins for good. Ervine-led team will start the World Cup on 17 October with a match against Ireland.

